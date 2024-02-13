Teenager killed in shoot-out with police in Elliotdale

A teenager from Elliotdale in the Eastern Cape was shot dead when he allegedly exchanged fire with police over a hijacked bakkie at the weekend. The 17-year-old boy was killed on Sunday after the police Tactical Response Team unit responded to information of a hijacked vehicle in Mnyamazana location, Zazulwana Administrative area outside Butterworth.

Provincial police spokesperson, Siphokazi Mawisa, said that the TRT members received information about a Toyota single cab bakkie that was hijacked in Elliotdale, and that the owner of the vehicle had been shot and killed. “It was later reported that the hijacked vehicle was spotted driving along the N2 direction (of) Butterworth and a back-up team was activated. The team members responded and spotted the vehicle on the N2 next to Tanga area in Butterworth, and police gave chase and tried to stop the vehicle. The driver sped off upon noticing that a marked police vehicle was following him,” said Mawisa. She said while police were chasing the stolen vehicle, the driver stopped and quickly ran through thick bushes in hopes of evading arrest.

The alleged suspect also fired a number of shots towards the police who returned fire. “A 17-year-old suspect, allegedly from Elliotdale, was shot during the shootout with police and died on the scene. On investigation police recovered an unlicensed firearm, ammunition and two magazines on the scene,” added Mawisa. A case of murder, possession of unlicensed firearm, ammunition, hijacked vehicle, inquest and attempted murder have now been opened for investigation.