Cape Town – At just 16 years old, Tatum van der Horst from Mitchells Plain is a rose among the thorns, shredding tyres to her heart’s content after recently joining the local spinning fraternity. Tatum is enrolled at the Supporting People In Need (Spin) youth development programme where youngsters interested in the spinning and drifting sport practise and hone their skills.

Spin, a non-profit organisation in Lentegeur, also has a female development programme, sprouting a new culture in a male-dominated sport.

Her love for cars and motorsport started from a young age while accompanying her father to racing events at Killarney, said Tatum.

“My daddy is a racing driver so since I was very small I’ve been interested in and exposed to the motoring fraternity. Having attended many different events, I was always fascinated by the spinners who performed crazy stunts.

“You see them doing crazy things with the cars and I always found myself asking ‘who does that?’ And now I’m the person doing it,” said Tatum.

She recently had her first session as an amateur spinner, and showed prowess behind the wheel, bringing her mother to tears.

“My first time behind the wheel was nerve-racking but it was an amazing experience. It does scare me sometimes because I’m a beginner, but I have a passion for it and nothing will stop me now.

“People often speak of this as being a male-dominated sport but when I hear them saying that, I say it isn’t true. I have two female spinners I look up to.

“Ashiya Fakier and Insaaf Brenner are women I’ve been following in spinning for a very long time and I really admire them,” said Tatum.

Her parents recently bought her a spinning car to continue living her dream.

Spin spokesperson Shahiem Bell said the youth and female development programmes were important to bring the organisation closer to communities across the Cape.

To find out more about joining Spin’s programmes, email [email protected]

