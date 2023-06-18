Teenagers and an adult shot at a house in Mitchells Plain

Cape Town - Three people were gunned down and two others wounded in a suspected gang-related incident in Mitchell’s Plain on Youth Day. A 26 year-old suspect has since been arrested in connection with the shooting in Lentegeur, Mitchell’s Plain, on Friday.

According to provincial police spokesperson Novela Potelwa reports indicate that suspects entered a house in Poppy Street, Lentegeur and fired multiple shots. Three victims aged 14, 16 and 46 died on the scene. “Meanwhile, two teenagers, aged 15 and 18, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and were transported to a medical facility. The suspects subsequently fled the scene,” said Potelwa.

Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) investigators responded to the shooting and a manhunt for the suspects ensued. “As part of the investigation, the 26-year-old was apprehended. Two other suspects are still being sought. The shooting incident is believed to be gang related,” said Potelwa. The AGU are probing three counts of murder and two attempted murders.

Last week, brazen criminals shot dead two off-duty cops and wounded three officers in separate incidents. Three police constables, aged between 26 and 32, were shot and wounded on Monday morning when a group of about six robbers opened fire on their marked vehicle at the Junxion Mall in Philippi The suspects had allegedly conducted an armed robbery at a retail store, they fled in a silver Opel LDV with false registration plates and were yet to be arrested.

A police sergeant based at the Elsies River police station was driving in Site C, Khayelitsha, when a gunman approached the vehicle and fired several shots killing him. Hours later later another police sergeant was shot dead while he was with friends in Mandela Park, also Khayelitsha The suspects were yet to be arrested.