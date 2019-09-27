In order to extend its mobile electronic communication network coverage in and around Cape Town, in 2017 Telkom planned to develop 135 sites for the erection of free-standing base telecommunication stations, commonly referred to as cellphone masts, and rooftop base telecommunication stations.
One of the sites was on a property owned by the estate of Birch Kalu in Heathfield.
The property was situated in a zone where the erection of such a mast was prohibited under the relevant planning by-law.
After initially applying for a rezoning of the portion of the property, Telkom erected it without obtaining a change in zoning.