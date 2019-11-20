Ten abalone poaching suspects nabbed at Miller's Point









Picture: Supplied / City of Cape Town Cape Town – Ten abalone poaching suspects were arrested by City Law Enforcement officers in the Miller's Point area, 5km south of Simon's Town, in the early hours this morning. "City Law Enforcement officers in the Miller's Point, Simon's Town, area teamed up with security officers in the area and thwarted a big poaching operation in the early hours of this morning. "After receiving the information of the illicit activity, the usual game of cat and mouse between the officers and the poachers ended when about 10 suspects were rounded up and taken in for questioning," the City said. A total of 410 shucked and 191 unshucked units of abalone were recovered. Diving equipment was also impounded. Last week Tuesday, a tip-off from a security guard in the Gordons Bay area enabled Law Enforcement Marine Unit officers to arrest nine of the 10 suspects involved in poaching activity in Kogel Bay.

One suspect managed to escape into the darkness, while 193 units of abalone were recovered.

An extensive collection of diving equipment, including oxygen tanks and wetsuits, were impounded, along with a vehicle. All the suspects were charged for the illegal possession of abalone.

The DA said earlier this year it wanted to build partnerships between the Western Cape government and coastal municipalities to establish coastal patrol units – such as the one the DA-governed City of Cape Town has – to patrol beachfront waters and secure them against poachers and drug smugglers.

The DA has been campaigning in the Western Cape to devolve policing powers to provincial and municipal level.

