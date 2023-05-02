Ten Eastern Cape Corrections officials in hot water over escape of inmates

Cape Town - Eight Department of Correctional Services (DCS) officials have been suspended, and two others served with notice of suspension after two inmates escaped from the Ngqeleni Correctional Centre in the Eastern Cape. According to Correctional Services National Commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale, the action was taken against the officials who were on duty on the day of the escape.

Thobakgale visited the Correctional facility on Monday, where he made the announcement. The department launched a manhunt for escapees, Siyabulela Khohliso, who is serving a 10 year sentence for rape, and Athini Nothi Mzingelwa, who is also sentenced for rape, serving 8 years. The two escaped at about 3.30pm on April 27, 2023, from the sports field.

More on this Prisons: 37 000 cellphones seized, 24 warders on smuggling rap

Resources were deployed in support of the Emergency Support Team of Correctional Services, working together with the police to hunt down the inmates. Thobakgale on Monday said that offender Khohliso had been rearrested and transferred to the Mthatha Correctional Centre. “He was caught in the Libode area. All efforts are now focused on finding Mzingelwa, as he remains at large. I am here to follow up the work I had instructed to be done and effect the suspension of eight officials who were on duty on the day of the escape. Two additional officials have been issued with notice of suspension. This is to ensure we hold our officials accountable. Our officials have been trained very well to know how to handle their responsibilities and what not to do. The investigation is ongoing, and more developments are expected to ensue.”