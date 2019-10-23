Cape Town – Ten of the city's beaches have been awarded Blue Flag status.
The Blue Flag beaches are Bikini Beach, Gordons Bay; Camps Bay; 4th Beach, Clifton; Fish Hoek; Llandudno; Melkbosstrand; Mnandi; Muizenberg; Silwerstroomstrand; Strandfontein. Seaforth has been givened pilot status, which refers to a trial period, whereafter it could be awarded Blue Flag status.
Blue Flag is an international accreditation awarded to beaches that display excellence through meeting 33 criteria covering four categories: environmental education and information, water quality, environmental management, and safety and services.
"The Blue Flag beaches are geographically well positioned around the metropole, from Silwerstroomstrand in the north, beaches on the Atlantic Seaboard, to the secluded little Bikini Beach next to the Gordons Bay 'harbour in the south.