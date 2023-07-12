Ten shot and six killed in Kwanobuhle mass shooting

A manhunt is under way for the suspects who allegedly stormed a house in Kwanobuhle in Gqeberha and shot and killed six people while four others were left seriously wounded. It is alleged that at about 7.40pm on Tuesday, three unknown men entered the yard at a home in Mdledle Street and opened fire on people who were on the property and nearby the house.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu said the suspects first shot two women who were at the gate. One of them died on the scene and the other was wounded. The suspects continued with the attack, shooting eight people, killing five men.

“The total number of deceased persons are six (five males and one female), and four people (three males and one female) injured. “The names and ages are still to be ascertained. “The wounded were taken to hospital. The motive for the massacre is unknown at this stage,” said Naidu.

Detectives from the provincial Organised Crime Investigation unit have been assigned to search for the suspects. Provincial police commissioner Nomthetheleli Mene condemned the killings and has called on the community to assist police in tracing the perpetrators. “Such acts are cowardice and a blatant disregard for human life as well as the law.