Ten subpopulations of whales and dolphins in Mediterranean Sea are now endangered

CAPE TOWN - A new assessment of whale and dolphin species in the Mediterranean Sea lists 10 subpopulations as either “Endangered” or “Critically Endangered”. The International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) said whales have moved onto the “Endangered” list due to a notable decline in numbers.

The figures were newly released listings on the IUCN Red List (International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List of Threatened Species), published on Thursday. “These whales and dolphins are not dying from natural causes — they are being killed," said Sharon Livermore, director of Marine Conservation at IFAW. “Much has been achieved over the last 25 years to protect these animals, but the big issues that are causing population declines are still clear and present — chemical and ocean noise pollution, overfishing, plastic waste, collisions with vessels and entanglement in fishing gear. More and urgent action is required if extinction is to be avoided in the Mediterranean.”

The new IUCN assessment also sees an uplisting of killer whales and long-finned pilot whales in the Strait of Gibraltar to “Critically Endangered”, just one-step away from being classified as extinct. Fin whales join both Mediterranean sperm whales and long-finned pilot whales in the inner Mediterranean on the “Endangered” list. The Mediterranean fin whale subpopulation is estimated to have dropped below 1 800 mature individuals and a continued decline is likely.

Collisions with large vessels, known as ship strikes, is believed to be responsible and are estimated to account for over 20 percent of Mediterranean fin whale deaths. By comparison, traffic accidents account for less than one percent of human fatalities in most countries. “Ship strikes are gruesome, deadly and preventable. Governments and the shipping industry need to work hand-in-hand to reduce collision risk and help save these iconic animals,” adds Livermore. "By slowing ships down and managing vessel routes to avoid critical habitats, these unnecessary deaths can be avoided. It isn’t too late for these whales, but action is required now.”