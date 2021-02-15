Tenant beneficiary group urges police to halt ’illegal’ evictions

Cape Town – The Communicare Tenant Beneficiaries (CTB) has handed a memorandum over to Maitland police station commander Sizwe Mpindwa to put a halt on all evictions following the removal of a single mother, Zuzeka Apolis. “We handed over the memorandum to stop all illegal evictions. Communicare keeps evicting people without a court order. They cannot continue, it is against the law,” said CTB representative Ntombi Kraai. Apolis was evicted on Tuesda y. In the memorandum, the CTB said: “We, the Communicare Tenant Beneficiaries and our families, are the victims of abuse by Communicare and we will no longer be violated by Communicare’s gangster securities. “We have asked Communicare to present historic evidence that they are the rightful owners of Zuzeka Apolis’s house and the other 3 300 social housing properties they illegally grabbed from the apartheid government social housing agency called Citizens Housing League White Group. “Communicare had to obtain a court order that the eviction was illegal. Zuzeka Apolis and her two-yearold son were allowed back into their house. We want to serve notice to the SAPS that Communicare has no property rights over the social housing stock they claim to own and that any evictions will be regarded as illegal.” The CTB called for charges against security officials and chief executive

Anthea Houston.

In relation to Apolis’s eviction, Communicare said last week that security found that three armed males and one female had broken into the property.

“Communicare thereafter opened a break-in and trespassing case at the Maitland offices of the South African Police Service. On the evening of Tuesday, February 9, a security task team, including Servest, was assembled to initiate the removal.

“One female was subsequently removed from the premises in the presence of a female SAPS officer. No children were present at the time of the removal,” chief operating officer Makhosi Khubeka said.

“As the story developed, the woman was identified as Zuzeka Apolis, who is a former tenant of Communicare.

“All four individuals were not Communicare tenants and for this reason, this could not be classified as an eviction, but rather a removal of illegal occupants.”

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said: “The memorandum was received by Maitland SAPS station commander Lietenant-Colonel Mpindwa. Additional statements have been taken and filed in the case docket opened earlier.

“The docket will be sent to court after a thorough investigation.”