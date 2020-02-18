The two men and a woman were allegedly beaten and burned on Sunday afternoon by a group of people who believed they were behind a series of house break-ins.
Their charred bodies were covered with mattresses and debris.
The incident has also caused division among residents, with some saying they are against people taking the law into their own hands. Others said they were tired of criminals doing as they pleased.
City Fire and Rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said they had responded to the incident and found the three bodies burnt beyond recognition.