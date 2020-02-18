Tension remains high after three die in ‘vigilante attack’ near Muizenberg









Overcome Heights Committee's Zelda Fredericks, Catherine le Roux, Karen Mentoor and Fouzia Cassiem. Picture: African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Tension remained high in Overcome Heights near Lavender Hill yesterday after three people were set alight in an alleged vigilante attack. The two men and a woman were allegedly beaten and burned on Sunday afternoon by a group of people who believed they were behind a series of house break-ins. Their charred bodies were covered with mattresses and debris. The incident has also caused division among residents, with some saying they are against people taking the law into their own hands. Others said they were tired of criminals doing as they pleased. City Fire and Rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said they had responded to the incident and found the three bodies burnt beyond recognition.

According to a resident who did not want to be named, the woman was trying to intervene and stop the mob from assaulting the men when they also turned on her.

“What happened on that open field was pure criminal. The three are known to be muggers, but there have been recent break-ins and they were said to be part of the syndicate.

“The woman arrived at the site where a mob was beating the two men and when she tried to defend them they turned on her.

“Although we have crime in our community, we don’t support mob justice. It is wrong. Their families are devastated,” she said.

Another resident who also did not want to be named said there had been a spate of break-ins recently.

“People are tired of buying furniture they worked hard for just for criminals to steal and sell it.

“We live in disadvantaged communities so people don’t have much. They resort to such drastic actions because police fail them,” he said.

Last month, two men were also beaten and set alight in Hillview. Both died at the scene.

Provincial police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said Public Order Police, supported by police from Muizenberg, neighbouring police stations and the City’s law enforcement officials have been keeping an eye on the area.

“Thus far, the investigation has not yet determined the identities of the deceased as the bodies were badly burned,” Potelwa said

Anyone with information can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

