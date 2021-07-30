Terrified Cape Town bus commuter relocates after witnessing shooting incident

Cape Town - Delft resident Lindiwe Dlakamela has relocated to Saldanha Bay after witnessing a Golden Arrow Bus driver being shot. A mom of one, Dlakamela, 25, was on her way to work on July 6 when the incident happened.

The driver was shot during a taxi war between the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) and the Congress of Democratic Taxi Association (Codeta). The driver, however, survived the attack. Dlakamela said the incident left her traumatised, and she will only return to Cape Town once the taxi violence has settled.

“The driver was shot in front of us on the N2 by taxi operators and it was something that we were not expecting as the passengers. “The bus driver was scared to continue with the journey and all of us in the bus were panicking. “I was supposed to be at work at 7am but I got to work at about 11am. I made a call to notify them at work about the incident.

“When I got to work I immediately took a leave because what I experienced was near death and it traumatised me big time. I would never take a bus again to work. “It’s worse now because currently there is too much congestion during queues, the buses have no choice but to take abnormal loads due to current ongoing taxi conflicts. “The way bus stops are so crowded, they cause stampedes and that is not what we want as passengers for many reasons including health reasons because we are living under a Covid-19 pandemic.

“I decided to leave Delft and come to stay in Saldanha because it is a quiet place and there are no shootings happening here unlike in Cape Town. “But the challenge is that here everything is far and you have to spend a lot of money to get to the destination. “The taxi issue has affected not only myself but my child also because she now has to do home schooling and it is something that I am not familiar with.