Terror at the dinner table: George couple assaulted while having supper at home

Police are investigating a house robbery after a married couple living on farmland in George were attacked and robbed by four suspects in their home on Thursday. The couple was reportedly having dinner when the four suspects, wearing balaclavas and armed with lock cutters and a crowbar, entered through the front door.

It is alleged the man was hit over the head with a the lock cutter and had to be admitted to hospital with a fractured skull. The woman was treated for a broken arm after she tripped and fell while running away to seek help. The suspects tied the victims and stole two mobile phones, two laptops, a television and an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police.

Police spokesperson, FC Van Wyk, said George police have registered a house robbery case for investigation. “According to reports, SAPS members on duty attended to a complaint of a house robbery at a farm near George. “Upon arrival they were informed that the victims were assaulted in their residence by four unidentified males.

“The suspects beat them with a crowbar and bolt cutters. “They took two cellular telephones a television and two laptops and tied the victim's up before leaving the scene. “The woman managed to free herself and ran to their neighbour for help,” he said.

Van Wyk said both victims were transported to hospital by a neighbour before the arrival of SAPS members. “No arrest as yet, investigations continues. We urge anyone with information to contact the police,” he said. Anyone with information about the incident can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 0860010111 or use the MySaps mobile app.