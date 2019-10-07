Thanksgiving ceremony honours firefighters' Camphill heroics









File picture: Overstrand Municipality/Facebook Cape Town – Working on Fire (WOF) firefighters in the province and others involved in containing the Camphill fire in Hemel-en-Aarde Valley, Hermanus, were recently honoured at a thanksgiving ceremony hosted by the community’s United Church. During the ceremony, attended by Camphill residents and pupils from the Camphill school who entertained the crowd with their singing, Reverend Ken Jackson thanked those who brought food and donated clothes, those who came to help rebuild and the heroes who fought the fire. All 27 firefighters who helped contain the fire which had been ongoing for months were handed honorary certificates and T-shirts to thank them for their contribution. “I understand that the firefighting conditions were not what we were used to. ‘‘However, like the true Working on Fire crew, you adapted and used different tools and tactics to ensure that you protected our environment and, most importantly, saved lives.

"And for your hard work, professionalism and teamwork, we thank you,” provincial WOF general manager Melany Duthie-Surtie told the firefighters.

The team embarked on the firefighting operation in the Onrus River Peat wetlands area in the Overstrand in May after the underground peat fire had smouldered and spread in January.

WOF used a special spike tool which was modified to tackle peat fires, and contributed significantly to containing the blaze.

Furthering their good work, WOF’s Western Cape Social Development Practitioners have also been hosting workshops against gender-based violence (GBV) across the province.

Male representatives from each WOF base participated in a series of dialogues on GBV and the role men can play to change the status quo.

The George and Witfontein High Altitude Teams, together with WOF Southern Cape and management, also delivered an emotional pledge to protect women.

The Kleinmond team held a prayer session, praying for the safety of women and children in the country.

Colleen Paulus, who facilitated the Kleinmond Team dialogue, said: “The engagement with men so far has shown the men are genuinely trying to find ways to protect women and children.”

Other teams, including the Western Cape office staff, held activities in malls and communities calling for an end to violence against women and children.

