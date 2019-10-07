During the ceremony, attended by Camphill residents and pupils from the Camphill school who entertained the crowd with their singing, Reverend Ken Jackson thanked those who brought food and donated clothes, those who came to help rebuild and the heroes who fought the fire.
All 27 firefighters who helped contain the fire which had been ongoing for months were handed honorary certificates and T-shirts to thank them for their contribution.
“I understand that the firefighting conditions were not what we were used to.
‘‘However, like the true Working on Fire crew, you adapted and used different tools and tactics to ensure that you protected our environment and, most importantly, saved lives.