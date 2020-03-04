‘The Lost Boys of Bird Island’ publishers withdraw book, apologise to Du Plessis

Cape Town – The controversial book, The Lost Boys of Bird Island, in which three former National Party (NP) Cabinet ministers were accused of sexually molesting underage boys, has been withdrawn.

Its publishers, NB Publishers, have apologised for publishing allegations implicating former finance minister Barend du Plessis.

They have also withdrawn unsold copies of both the Afrikaans and English editions of the book, and the e-book has been removed from online e-trade platforms.

Written by Mark Minnie and journalist Chris Steyn, the 2018 book exposed an alleged paedophilia ring run by apartheid-era politicians.

Johan Victor Attorneys, representing Du Plessis and the families of two deceased ministers named in the book, yesterday said that after months of investigations following the book being published, there was no concrete evidence showing any of the ministers was guilty of any form of paedophilia at Bird Island, or anywhere else.

“It is shocking that in today’s climate, NB Publishers allowed for such an unsubstantiated book to be printed.

"This book does not vindicate any victim of sexual molestation, it rather makes light of their suffering, and can be a deterrent for true victims to come forward.

“The book, which was published as non-fiction, by NB Publishers, a division of MEDIA24 Boeke (Pty) Ltd under the publishing imprint 'TAFELBERG' 1, was nothing but a fabrication, and a web of lies weaved by the co-authors of the book, Mark Minnie and Chris Steyn,” Victor said.

In a statement, Victor wrote: “Mark Minnie, in a telling e-mail to his co-author and editor, advised that he was bothered by the fact that: ‘We have no concrete evidence to the effect that any of the three ministers sexually molested a victim.

"We need a victim to come forward and make an accusation followed by an identification’.

“This e-mail was sent three days prior to publication, and despite not having any form of concrete evidence to prove any of the allegations contained in the book, the two co-authors decided to continue to lie to the public, and to warp facts for their own gain.”

NB Publishers yesterday said statements made in the book may suggest that Du Plessis, although not mentioned by name, might have been involved in the sexual abuse of under-aged boys.

While attempts were made to conceal his identity, NB Publishers said it accepted that the book contained sufficient information to identify Du Plessis as an involved party.

“The contested statements could not be verified independently. NB Publishers unreservedly apologises for the publication of these allegations to the extent that they implicate Mr Du Plessis, and for the attendant infringement of his dignity and impairment of his reputation, as well as the emotional distress this caused him and his family.

“In order to limit further distribution of the book, NB Publishers has withdrawn unsold copies,” NB Publishers said.

They confined the apology to Du Plessis alone.

“NB Publishers shall defend any attempt at discrediting the book and its contents in the appropriate forum,” they said.

Cape Times