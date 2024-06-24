Theewaterskloof Municipality appoints an acting municipal manager for now

The Theewaterskloof Municipality has resolved to reconsider the outcomes of the shortlisting process in the search for a municipal manager. The decision was taken at a special council meeting on Friday where Reynold Stevens was appointed the acting municipal manager.

Stevens previously served as the acting director of corporate services. The municipality in a statement said the decision to reconsider the outcomes of the shortlisting process was to ensure a broader and more diverse pool of candidates, and the council had decided to re-advertise the post. “The resolution to appoint an acting municipal manager was not unanimous.

It was supported by 22 councillors and three were against it. “Those against it are members of the GOOD Party. GOOD leader in the caucus, John Michels, and also the deputy mayor opposed the removal of the municipal manager and instead suggested a motion of no confidence against the mayor, Mary Liebenberg. “The speaker, Derick Appel, indicated that the process for the motion was not followed and dismissed the request.

Michels then indicated that his party will ... no longer form part of Theewaterskloof’s government. In turn, the council has appointed Jan Barnard, the current deputy director of community services, as the acting director of the community services portfolio,” it said. The council had to take the decision regarding the position of municipal manager after Wilfred Solomons-Johannes was booted from the post when a Western Cape High Court ruling declared his appointment unlawful. Local Government MEC Anton Bredell initiated the dispute with the municipality, and in terms of the court order Solomons-Johannes’s term as the manager automatically came to an end when a permanent appointment was not made by June 22.

Liebenberg said the delay in the appointment resulted from the national and provincial elections. She said the process to appoint a permanent manager will take priority as it is needed to continue with stability in the municipality and service provision for residents. “We thank Mr Stevens and Mr Barnard for their willingness to serve in these acting capacities and look forward to their contributions during this transitional period.”

Meanwhile, the George Municipality elected a new mayor, Jacqulique von Brandis, at a special council meeting on Friday along with a new chief whip, Theresa Jeyi. Von Brandis was the only valid nomination received from parties. The ANC nominated Gert van Niekerk of the Freedom Front Plus, but he was not present at the meeting. Deputy mayor Raybin Figland has been acting in the mayoral role after Leon van Wyk left following his appointment to the Western Cape legislature.

DA provincial leader Tertuis Simmers said the mayor has served the municipality as a councillor since 2016 with distinction. “We are confident that her election will ensure the continuation of good, clean governance, and that, under her leadership, residents of George will receive excellent services. “We are also pleased to announce that Jeyi was elected as the new chief whip of the George municipal council.