Theewaterskloof Municipality employee shot and killed in hail of bullets

Police are investigating a case of murder after a Theewaterskloof Municipality employee died after he was attacked in a hail of bullets at his home. Social media was flooded with messages of condolences for the family of 32-year-old Lefa Lemina who was shot just after 8pm on Tuesday in his Siyanyanzela home in Grabouw.

He died at about 11pm after being rushed to Grabouw Day Hospital. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said police were probing circumstances leading to the shooting incident. “According to reports the victim sustained gunshot wounds to his body and was taken to a medical facility where he succumbed to his injuries. The motive for the attack is unknown and the suspect/s are yet to be arrested. A murder case was registered for investigation,” said Twigg.

The municipality issued a statement on Wednesday expressing shock over losing one of their own. “Last night, tragedy struck our community as we received the devastating news of the brutal shooting of one of our employees at his home, who is also the husband of one of our esteemed councillors. The entire municipality is deeply saddened by this senseless act of violence. Our hearts go out to Councillor Tapelo Princess Lesesa-Lemina and her family during this unimaginably difficult time,” the municipality said. Lemina was described not only as a beloved family man, but also a dedicated employee of the Grabouw town office.

His contributions as the supervisor and driver of the parks and gardens team, make this loss even more profound for our community, Mayor Mary Liebenberg said. “The municipality is committed to providing all necessary support and assistance to help them cope with this tragedy” she said. Anyone with any information about the shooting incident can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line to 32211, alternatively use the My SAPS mobile app.