Cape Town – The Western Cape Health Department has condemned the latest theft of EMS paramedics’ personal belongings while attending to a patient. The crew’s belongings were stolen from an ambulance while they were attending to a schoolboy who fell off the train between Woltemade and Maitland stations on Tuesday. The boy subsequently died.

Officials said the boy allegedly tried to jump from one train carriage to another when he fell and was hit by another train.

Mark van der Heever the provincial Health Department spokesperson said: “While the two paramedics were on scene attending to the patient, their personal belongings and bags were taken from the ambulance on Tuesday morning.

“We ask the support of the community to be on alert when paramedics are on scene and to raise the alarm in the event of theft or assault of our paramedics,” said Van der Heever.

He said he would check if a case of theft had been opened with police. Police spokesperson André Traut said he was awaiting confirmation from Maitland police station regarding the incident.

