Muriel Alexander fostered Sassy as part of The Cape Dachshund Rescue group’s Frosty Face Fostering Programme that aims to pair the elderly with older dogs. Zoey Furtography

An initiative that pairs old dogs to elderly people has so far saved at least 20 older dogs from possibly being put down. The Cape Dachshund Rescue group’s Frosty Face Fostering Programme aims to free up space in their organisation, while offering elderly dogs and retirees the chance for once-in-a-lifetime companionship.

The organisation’s Greer Rees said they came up with the idea three years ago and the programme was slowly but surely changing the minds of people who had considered putting their old dogs down when they could no longer care for them.

“We have a problem with the elderly. as they want dogs but cannot afford them, and we as a rescue organisation cannot support privately-owned dogs. Then we realised that if the pensioners foster them we will still be able to sort out medical bills.”

“Quite a number of the dogs have come through our organisation because people are in the process of emigrating and vets are unwilling to issue certificates saying the dog can fly. These are people who have, in the main, tried every conceivable measure to get their dogs overseas into their new homes.

“And so it is that people, instead of putting their old dogs to sleep, are now turning to us instead, knowing that their precious pet will either end up in one of our foster homes until it meets its maker or it will find its way into the gentle, caring, loving arms of a pensioner - a perfect place for any pension pooch.”

Rees said that while they focused on dachshunds, they did also receive other breeds. “We are not the judgy type and do not judge when people surrender their dogs to us. We would rather have them bring their dogs to us than have them put down.

“It’s been a lifeline for some of the elderly. On occasion we have found that they feel they have nothing to live for. Then, when they get the dog, they start doing things like walks, and its really amazing. We have a 95-year-old woman and she gyms with her dog. It’s adorable.”

Rees said elderly people interested in the programme should email them at [email protected]

CAPE TIMES