There is a 22% increase in drug overdose rates during the holiday season

With the holiday season upon us, it’s important to address the alarming increase in drug overdoses at this time.

According to the CDC, overdose rates surge during December and January, making it crucial to take action. We delve into the efforts of Jackie Siegel, known as “The Queen of Versailles”, as she shares her personal tragedy and fights to combat the ongoing nationwide crisis. Siegel discusses Naloxone awareness and the re-release of her daughter’s powerful diary, Victoria’s Voice: Her Worlds From Beyond the Grace, which sheds light on her tragic battle with drug addiction.

Alarming facts: Statistics have revealed that drug overdose rates are 22% higher during holidays. Shockingly, 57% of these overdoses occurred among individuals who had received an opioid prescription in the past year. Last year alone, over 107 000 people lost their lives to fatal overdoses in the US. In a study by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, drug overdose rates tend to spike in the holiday season, due to stress, loneliness and the increased availability of drugs. A recent report from the US Department of Homeland Security identified fentanyl and other illegal drugs as a top national security threat for 2024. Synthetic opioids, like fentanyl, accounted for 75% of overdose deaths.

Naloxone also known as Narcan, is a life-saving medication that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. It has recently been approved for over-the-counter sales in US pharmacies and grocery chains. Had first responders been equipped with Narcan when Victoria was discovered, her life might have been saved. To prevent other families from experiencing similar tragedies, Siegel’s and Victoria’s Voice Foundation developed the Vital Signs Programme. It provides essential tools and resources to help parents recognise signs of potential drug use in their children, address drug use in the family, and engage in critical discussions.

Preventing drug overdoses: Raise awareness In the holiday season, public education campaigns can play a critical role in preventing substance abuse. By highlighting the dangers and providing resources for support, communities can help reduce overdoses. Encourage support systems: To achieve and maintain recovery, individuals must establish and maintain a strong support system. Attending support group meetings, therapy sessions, or connecting with a sponsor can help prevent relapse. Set realistic expectations The pressure to meet societal expectations in the holidays can be overwhelming. Encourage individuals to set realistic expectations for themselves, focusing on progress rather than perfection.

Safe disposal of medications Properly disposing of unused or expired medications can prevent accidental overdoses. Prioritise self-care: Encouraging individuals in recovery to prioritise self-care activities such as exercise, meditation, or engaging in hobbies, which can help alleviate stress and reduce the risk of relapse. Warning signs of an overdose: Recognising the signs of a drug overdose is crucial for timely intervention. Some common warning signs include:

Slow or shallow breathing.

Blue lips or fingertips.

Unresponsiveness or unconsciousness.

Pinpoint pupils.

Pale or clammy skin. In the event of a drug overdose, it is crucial to take immediate action to potentially save a person’s life. Here are the steps to take: Call Emergency Services Dial emergency services right away. For emergency medical care, phone the National Medical Emergency Number 10177, and an ambulance will be sent out from one of several emergency call centres in the Western Cape. If you’re calling from a cellphone, call 112. Provide clear information about the situation, including the person’s condition and any substances involved. Stay with the person Do not leave them alone. Stay by their side and monitor their breathing and consciousness levels. If they become unresponsive, be prepared to perform CPR if you are trained to do so.

Administer Naloxone If you have access to Naloxone (Narcan), the medication that can reverse opioid overdoses, follow the instructions provided with the medication. Naloxone is available as a nasal spray or in an injectable form. Administer it promptly and as directed. Provide support and comfort While waiting for emergency services to arrive, reassure the person and try to keep them calm. Offer comfort and let them know that help is on the way. Share information with the medical team When paramedics or health-care professionals arrive, provide them with any relevant information about the substances involved, the person’s medical history, and the symptoms observed. This information can assist them in providing appropriate care. Safety must always be prioritised, and professional help must be sought immediately.