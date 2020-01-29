Supporters of the two families butted heads outside court, with the supporters of missing 2-month-old Kwahlelwa Tiwane calling for Tau to “return the baby”.
Earlier this month, Tau had allegedly approached Asanda Tiwane and her family and promised the mother that she would help them with food vouchers, posing as a social worker named Monica.
Tau allegedly lured Tiwane - who was desperate for financial assistance - to Parow, where she then disappeared with Kwahlelwa.
Yesterday, Tiwane took the stand with her version of events and was adamant that the accused was definitely the woman who took her baby.