These are the Cape Town suburbs seeing a Covid-19 resurgence

Cape Town - With growing Covid-19 community transmissions reported across the Cape metropole, the City says certain suburbs show higher active caseloads based on the available data. These include Bellville, Claremont, Delft, Dunoon, Grassy Park, Gugulethu, Hanover Park, Kuilsriver, Lentegeur, Lotus River, Macassar, Milnerton, Nyanga, Ottery, Parklands, Parow, Pinelands, Rocklands, Rondebosch, Sea Point, Somerset West, Strand, Tafelsig and Wynberg. Mayco member for community services and health Zahid Badroodien said following the provincial health department confirming that the Cape Metropole is experiencing a resurgence in Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, this was not entirely unexpected, based on the experiences of other countries around the world. “It is imperative that Cape Town pulls together to ensure that the resurgence in caseload and related hospitalisations are curbed, and quickly too,” he said. “The City’s health department remains equipped to assist with Covid-19 screening, testing and referrals, but also contact tracing in conjunction with other health agencies,” Badroodien added.

The majority of the City’s 34 overflow facilities, opened earlier this year to increase capacity at clinics in light of the pandemic, remain active, as are the mobile testing booths that were set up at a number of clinics.

“However, the public at large should continue adhering to the Covid-19 health and safety protocols that were so diligently observed during the peak of the pandemic earlier this year,” Badroodien said.

The City’s Environmental Health Service will tomorrow be monitoring shopping malls and retailers during Black Friday to ensure Covid-19 compliance.

“Much has been said about Black Friday and the anticipated rush in the retail sector. While we encourage support for the sector and the economy at large, we urge shoppers and establishments to ensure that all health protocols are observed at all times. There’s no point risking one’s health for a special that could end up costing far more in the long run,” Badroodien said.

The public is urged to report any non-compliance to the City’s Public Emergency Communication Centre on 021 480 7700 from a cellphone or 107 from a landline.

