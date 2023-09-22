Thieves target primary school’s feeding programme

Mere hours before children were meant to receive their breakfast on Thursday, Arcadia Primary School in Bonteheuwel, which provides meals for between 200 and 300 learners, was burgled, with ingredients for the morning’s meal stolen. Teacher, Michael Williams, who runs the feeding programme from a classroom at the school, said when staff arrived, they found the gate and door had been broken open.

“They (the thugs) entered and rummaged the place, so any stock we had to feed children for the morning they stole. “They even took the gas cylinder, two big pots, the urn and the kettle. They also broke small cupboards, where people kept their milk and coffee. It's one thing when they break into school and steal anything. “What is more distressing about this is taking food out of a child's mouth.

“Children would sit from around 7.30am, they arrived ready to have something to eat.” Williams said thankfully they had a separate storeroom, that still had supplies and a spare gas cylinder. “Unfortunately we couldn't start on time because they also sprayed the fire extinguisher out on everything.

“The whole place was white, so they had to wait, and it took quite a while to clean. The white sticks to everything,” he said. Western Cape Department of Education spokesperson, Millicent Merton, said: “A gas cylinder and two big pots used to prepare food for the feeding programme were stolen. Despite this, the school was able to continue providing breakfast and lunch to learners. The school already repaired a broken lock and is hopeful that they will be able to recover the stolen goods.”

Police spokesperson, FC van Wyk confirmed the incident was under investigation. “A housebreaking and theft case was reported at the Bonteheuwel SAPS office for investigation. “According to reports between Wednesday, 4pm and Thursday, 6am, the feeding scheme class of a primary school was vandalised and items were stolen.

“The suspect/s is unknown at this stage and SAPS investigations continue,” Van Wyk said. Ward councillor, Angus Mckenzie, appealed to residents to come forward with information. “We know it was very early, there may not have been many people on the road.

“But if anyone has information they are welcome to directly send it to me or report it directly to the emergency line at 021 480 7700. “This is an unfortunate situation, I want to thank police and law enforcement officials who quickly responded,” he said. The incident is not the first of its kind in the community.

In April, just after Eid, another feeding programme, an important source of nutrition for more than 400 needy residents, had to close after a burglary. Anyone with information regarding the incident is requested to contact Bishop Lavis crime office at 021 935 9805 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Information can be shared anonymously.