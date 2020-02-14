Cape Town – Another Retreat church has been targeted by burglars, who in recent months have broken into several church premises to steal valuable religious items and equipment.
Retreat’s Calvin Protestant Church secretary, Alec Sassman, said two burglaries took place - recently and in October - at the church.
Sassman was speaking after reading about a burglary at St Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Retreat during last Saturday night’s load shedding.
“Our pastor, Reverend Jan Cloete, went to the church on January 29 to do some office work. He discovered the kitchen door and its security gate had been forced open.
“He found that a gazebo that we use for Sunday School picnic events was missing. It was a fairly big one and could be worth in the region of R5 000 to R6 000,” said Sassman.