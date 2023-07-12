Third body found ‘dumped’ along Kalksteenfontein railway line

The body of an 18-year-old with a gunshot wound to the head has been found along the Kalksteenfontein railway line. According to Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus Mckenzie, it is the third body found dumped in recent weeks.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said they were investigating murder. "On Wednesday at around 8:46am Bishop Lavis SAPS members were informed of a body lying on the railway track next to Bonteheuwel. "Upon their arrival they found the body of a 18-year-old male person with a gunshot wound to the head.

"The police are investigating a case of Murder," said Van Wyk. Mckenzie said it was yet to be confirmed whether the body was dumped at the railway line. “While I am appealing to residents of Kalksteenfontein and neighbouring areas to speak up, I do understand the apprehension due to fear.

“This is critical at this point to ensure SAPS are supported in bringing an end to these deaths. “While this murder is gang related, it still leaves families and friends in pain and a community in fear,” said Mckenzie. Police have urged anyone with information to anonymously contact Crime Stop anonymously on 08600 10111 or via the MySAPS app.