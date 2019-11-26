Third body recovered after four teens go missing in Sea Point surf









Relatives of some of the missing teens wait as a body is retrieved from the water at Rocklands beach, Sea Point. Picture: Armand Hough / African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – The body of a third missing teenager has been recovered in rough sea conditions at Rocklands beach in Sea Point. NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said police divers recovered the body of a 16-year-old male from the surf last night after they were alerted by a member of the media. Earlier in the evening, police divers and NSRI rescue swimmers recovered the body of a 15-year-old teenage girl. The other body was found at sea on Sunday. Lambinon said the search for the remaining missing 18-year-old male will resume this morning. The four foreign teenagers got into difficulty on Sunday after they were swept out to sea by a wave at the weekend.

Lambinon said the family of the missing teenager will continue to be supported by rescue teams.

"Yesterday, the NSRI Table Bay and NSRI Bakoven were alerted following a report from a Cape Times reporter confirming that a body, suspected to be a body of one of the missing teenagers, had been spotted in the surf at Rocklands Beach," the NSRI said.

"In a controlled environment, with all care and dignity afforded to the families and friends of the three missing teenagers, and with Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services Chaplains Services providing care to the families on the scene, despite rough sea conditions and the barely accessible search area, the body of the 15-year-old female was located and recovered from the surf by police divers and the body has been taken into the care of Government Health Forensic Pathology Services.

"A short while later, under similar circumstances, Police divers located and recovered the body of the 16-year-old male from the surf and the body has been taken into the care of the Government Health Forensic Pathology Services.

"Community Medics paramedics and EMS paramedics assisted the families with the declarations.

"NSRI and Police commend the Cape Times reporter who raised the alarm this afternoon, which contributed to the successful recoveries that were made.

"NSRI, Sea Point Police, the Police Dive Unit, Law Enforcement and the emergency medical services convey condolences to the families and friends of the deceased.

"Police divers and Sea Point Police are continuing in an ongoing search operation for the 18-year-old male who remains missing. Thoughts and support remain with the family and friends of the missing teenager."

NSRI, Sea Point Police, the Police Dive Unit, Law Enforcement and the emergency medical services commend the Sea Point community and the greater Cape Town community for the compassion and dignity they have displayed on the scene of this tragedy at Rocklands Beach on Sunday and Monday.