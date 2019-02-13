Photo: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town – A third person has been hit by a train in and around Cape Town in two days. After what Metrorail deemed a "tragic afternoon" on Tuesday when two people were hit by trains – one fatally – in separate incidents, on Wednesday morning a 30-year-old woman was knocked down in Lansdowne.

"She sustained injuries to her head... and was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment," police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said

Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott said the woman had made an illegal pedestrian crossing between Wetton and Lansdowne. The accident caused delays of up to an hour on the Cape Flats line, between Crawford and Heathfield.

A boy was struck by a train between Bontheuwel and Netreg stations at around 2.30pm on Tuesday.

"Contrary to initial reports, it was recorded that a 12-year-old boy was struck by a train while crossing the tracks illegally," Scott said.

"He was accompanied by a friend, who alerted his family, who then took him to hospital by car for treatment."

About an hour later, a man was knocked down and killed in Cloetesville, Stellenbosch.

The man had been sitting on the railway tracks underneath a bridge, between the Koelengof and Du Toit stations, Scott said.

"According to reports, the train driver saw the unknown man sitting on the train tracks and she hooted. The unknown man stood up and walked, but the train hit him," Van Wyk said.

"He was certified dead on the scene. An inquest was registered for investigation."

