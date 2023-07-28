This is something way bigger than us', says Spar Proteas Netball skipper Bongi Msomi ahead of World Cup opening match

Millions of South Africans are expected to rally behind Netball World Cup hosts, the Spar Proteas, when they begin their quest for glory in the tournament taking place for the first time on the continent, starting on Friday afternoon.

Captain Bongi Msomi’s team will start their campaign against Wales in a sold-out match at 6pm at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC). This will follow the match between New Zealand and Trinidad and Tobago at 9am, and the Opening Ceremony at 4pm. Msomi said: “I have realised that we are embarking on a beautiful journey that a lot of girls and boys out there will probably never have and we have this chance to not only step out and represent ourselves, but actually the country at large,” said Msomi.

“This is not about us only but something way bigger than us. I think at this point they should probably notice it. “I know that the excitement for me here is the unknown. “We’re sitting here and no one knows what’s going to happen.

“To be part of that, and to be part of that at home [in South Africa] is just exciting so I’m looking forward to game one because that’s going to set the tone and get the hype going.” Sixteen teams will take part in the tournament over 10 days. At a state of readiness briefing at the CTICC on Thursday, the security cluster committed to heightened visibility around the venue.

The City said it allocated about R6 million towards the tournament and an overall of about R40 million when other logistics were included. The local economy would see a boost of about R68 million, according to Cultural Affairs and Sport MEC Anroux Marais’s projections. Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa was joined by other officials during a walkabout at the facilities on Thursday, where he said activations in several areas were done in support of the realisation of the World Cup.

“We are satisfied with all the preparations and reports we have received. “We have seen the presence of SAPS and law enforcement from the City. We are confident to say it’s all systems go for the opening day. We want to assure you, all our visitors and South Africans, that the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) is ready. Our capabilities to host should not be doubted.” Economic Growth Mayco member, James Vos, said investment has contributed to ensure the tournament was a success.

“In terms of the benefits, sporting events hosted in Cape Town are popular and tend to draw more spectators. This means an increase in tourism into the city, a surge in spend at local restaurants, hotels and retail. All the preparations and work we have put in over the last five years has all led to this moment,” he said. NatJoints chairperson Tebello Mosikili said: “All measures have been put in place to ensure there is nothing compromised and to limit any incidents before and after events. Natjoints is led by SAPS but includes the army and other law authorities. We have been meeting everyday as the security cluster. Police visibility and patrols will not only be heightened around the vicinity of the tournament in town but some measures will be applied where there are fan parks.”

President of Netball South Africa Cecilia Molokwane assured the country that everything was in place to hold a successful tournament. “We have always believed in the girls, we have always believed in the team management, we have always rallied behind them, we’ve always made sure that whatever they need, through our sponsors, we give them what they need to prepare them well,” she said. “I know that this team is not going to disappoint the country. The girls have worked hard behind the scenes.”