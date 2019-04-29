THOUSANDS of people visited the Cape Town Ramadaan and Lifestyle Expo at the CTICC.

More than 20 000 people flocked to the City for the ninth annual Cape Town Ramadaan and Lifestyle Expo over the weekend. The expo, at the CTICC, held a week before Ramadaan, saw more than 200 vendors, including major brand names and informal traders, show- casing their products.

Event organiser Tashreeq Truebody said the event had grown from meagre beginning in a small warehouse in Epping to a multicultural social event.

“Over the past nine years we have seen tremendous growth and interest from corporates.

“Our research shows that this is one of the biggest expos, second to Decorex, and contributes R30million to the Cape Town economy,” he said.

Truebody said the event featured a number of diverse exhibitors and there was a different tier system provided.

This year there was a partnership with the Department of Trade and Industry to assist local entrepreneurs: the department subsidised 25 businesses to give them the opportunity to trade at the expo.

The expo kicked off with a showcase of South Africa’s first political cook-off, called the “Pressure Cooker”.

Representatives of political parties the DA, ANC, EFF and Good squared-off in preparing Cape Town’s best dishes. Good leader Patricia de Lille walk walked away as the winner.

Trader Shireen Julius said their business, Fakir Couture, was exhibiting for the second time at the expo.

Julius said they considered the event not just great exposure for their business, it was also “about the social gathering”.

She said they imported goods from Thailand, Turkey and Dubai and their target market was women, especially housewives.

Visitor Munawar Walele and his family attended the weekend twice over the weekend.

“This is not just about shopping, it’s about community and people coming together as we enter a special period in our faith.

‘‘I enjoy that aspect more than the exhibition, and spending time as a family is always welcome,” he said.

