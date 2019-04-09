PROTESTERS blocked Wimbledon Road in Blackheath industrial area with burning tyres during a protest yesterday. Police and law enforcement maintained visibility in the area. Tear gas and stun grenades were used to disperse the large crowd. Chevon Booysen

Thousands of MyCiTi and Golden Arrow Bus Services commuters were left stranded during yesterday's peak hour traffic when some Happy Valley residents blocked Wimbledon Road with burning tyres. The protest, believed to be over land and basic services, began just before 5am leading to businesses in the area not being accessible.

A Khayelitsha MyCiTi bus commuter, who asked not to be named, said: “We were forced to find alternative transport.

"Only one bus came when I was there and (it) was already full, but some pushed their way in. This caused a lot of inconvenience to many, as this happened during peak hour.”

This comes a week after protests in the Silversands area where protesters attempted to erect shacks on open pieces of land. Protesters blocked off Hindle and Old Nooiensfontein roads on Friday and Saturday.

Ward councillor Roelof Mare said they were supposed to meet a group of residents yesterday.

“The situation was still very tense. We have scheduled a meeting with protesters, but there is no specific leadership at the moment.

"It is unclear by whom the protest action is backed or co-ordinated.”

Mare said the issue related to land grabs in the Blue Downs area.

“They want to erect shacks on any piece of open land, including spaces between Happy Valley and schools in the area. They also want to erect shacks on land where Eskom electricity pylons are situated, which is very dangerous. After meeting with the protesters we will have a much clearer indication of their demands.”

CAPE TIMES