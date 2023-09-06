Thousands of Sassa beneficiaries did not receive grants due to technical issues

Thousands of grant beneficiaries had to turn back home without receiving their Sassa payments this week due to intermittent technical issues that prevented them from withdrawing their funds from ATMs and retailers. In a statement on Tuesday, Postbank said the technical challenges also affected some Sassa Social Relief of Distress Grant (SRD Grant) R350 withdrawals within retailers, but assured beneficiaries that technical teams were working around the clock to resolve the issue.

“Postbank deeply understands the inconvenience and challenges that this technical issue poses to our valued Sassa grants customers. We apologise unreservedly to all our customers,” read the statement. The DA's social development spokesperson, Alexandra Abrahams, said it was “worrying” as Tuesday was allocated for the payment of old age grants, yet many seniors were forced to return home empty-handed after queuing for hours in the wind, rain and cold. “Wednesday is allocated for disability grants, and all indications are that the glitches are persisting, and people are unable to access their funds.

“We call on the minister of social development, Lindiwe Zulu, to ensure that the problem is immediately fixed to ensure that already vulnerable individuals aren’t plunged deeper into crisis,” she said. Hout Bay community activist Roscoe Jacobs called for heads to roll for sending the elderly home empty-handed. “This is not the first time this has happened. The ministers responsible for Sassa and the Postbank must ensure heads roll because this is a violation of the rights and dignity of our elderly. We can't just accept a letter stating they are sorry and then a few months later we sit with the same problem,” he said.