Thousands rage over Cape Town plan to extend paid parking to many more areas









File picture: Tracey Adams / African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – The City looking to expand its paid street parking system to several more areas has been met with outrage. The deadline to submit comments closes on Friday and at least 4 000 comments have been submitted via civil society action group STOP COCTs portal so far. The managed parking is proposed to be expanded to Camps Bay, the Durbanville CBD, Muizenberg, De Waterkant, Kenilworth, Newlands and Rondebosch, Gardens, Kloof, more streets in the Cape Town CBD, and Gallows Hill. It comes in the midst of the workforce having to put up with a failing rail system, a suspended N2 MyCiTi Express service, and rising petrol costs. The City said subcouncils, business owners, and residents from central business districts and affluent recreational areas like Camps Bay and Muizenberg had made the request.

The system will see motorists charged per 15 minutes, with visitors to recreational areas charged per three hours.

Beach-goers will also be charged as the system will be in place from 8am to 1pm on Saturdays.

STOP COCT founder Sandra Dickson said the group’s portal had routed nearly 4 000 comments to the City of Cape Town, most of which objected to the proposal.

“Mostly people are outraged about it, and fear that visitors to these areas will now park further into residential areas.

“It is ironic that these parking measures are now to be instituted as the City recently approved many developments where parking requirements according to the Planning By-law were waived by the City and its Planning Tribunal. Once again poor town planning and relaxing of other by-laws by the City has to be rectified afterwards,” Dickson said.

Mayco member for transport, Felicity Purchase, said the deadline for comments on the proposal was midnight on Friday.

Objections, comments and recommendations can be submitted via email to [email protected]; delivered to any library or subcouncil office within your area; or by visiting www.capetown.gov.za/haveyoursay

Cape Times