The deadline to submit comments closes on Friday and at least 4 000 comments have been submitted via civil society action group STOP COCTs portal so far.
The managed parking is proposed to be expanded to Camps Bay, the Durbanville CBD, Muizenberg, De Waterkant, Kenilworth, Newlands and Rondebosch, Gardens, Kloof, more streets in the Cape Town CBD, and Gallows Hill.
It comes in the midst of the workforce having to put up with a failing rail system, a suspended N2 MyCiTi Express service, and rising petrol costs.
The City said subcouncils, business owners, and residents from central business districts and affluent recreational areas like Camps Bay and Muizenberg had made the request.