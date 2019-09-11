Franco D'este Photo: Facebook

Cape Town – A call in the early hours on Saturday has changed the lives of Franco D'este's family forever after the 20-year-old had gone nightclubbing in the CBD. More than 14 000 people have thus far signed a petition to ensure justice is served after the popular D'este, a member of a church group, was murdered.

D'este, from Pinelands, died in Christiaan Barnard Hospital on Saturday after being shot outside a nightclub in Loop Street.

His alleged killer, Ethan Fisher, 22, was freed on R2 000 bail in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Monday.

The State did not oppose bail as Fisher had handed himself and his gun over at Cape Town Central police station on Monday. The case was postponed to November 29.

In the petition on change.org, Amaarah Davids stated: "Franco Alfredo D'este's murderer has been let out on a bail of R2 000,. We need justice for Franco, how is this possible?

"His loved ones sit in complete sorrow and this scum is out on bail! We need justice for him and others that have been innocently killed and their murderers that are walking free!

"How many loved ones are still going to die this way and our government let's them walk out on bail. I need your help to sign this petition, this way we can demand justice for our poor loved ones who have passed on."

His heartbroken mother Natasha told the Daily Voice her son, who was a dancing champion as a youngster, had attended a birthday party on Friday night and later went clubbing.

She was told by his friends that Fisher had allegedly accused them of following him, which they denied, but he allegedly turned around and fired at her son.

“He was planning to study next year and was exploring various entrepreneurship opportunities like the Afriking clothing label he created with his friends,” says Natasha.







