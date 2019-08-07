File photo: Reuters

Cape Town – In three weeks, an online petition calling for the City to lower its electricity tariffs has garnered over 5 000 signatures, while calls continue for the City to review and reduce the charge. The petition, started by Kevin Alexander about three weeks ago and addressed to Premier Alan Winde, demands that electricity tariffs in Cape Town fall with immediate effect.

“We are paying far too much for electricity in the Cape Town metro, including the Cape Flats. We hereby demand that the electricity tariff and other utilities be lowered to an affordable level for everyone, and that the recent tariff increase be withdrawn,” Alexander said.

“The tariffs have clearly become unaffordable for most citizens. Unless it is meant to impoverish and enslave communities of the Western Cape.”

Alexander said the response to the petition had been overwhelming.

“Over 5000 residents have signed this petition in protest against the unreasonable and unacceptable tariffs of electricity and utilities in the Cape metropole and whole of the Western Cape,” he said.

“Electricity and water are a part of health and sanitation It is a basic right. We the working class are being exploited. The rich do not complain as they do not even notice the difference in their bank account. The disadvantaged are being offered these basic services (for) free.

“Why must the working class who are trying to uplift themselves through sacrifices always bear the brunt?” a supporter commented, adding his signature to the petition.

Stop the City of Cape Town founder Sandra Dickson said the organisation fully supported the campaign.

“We are still receiving complaints. People are livid and the City is misrepresenting their information. Property valuations are also being affected by these tariff hikes,” she said.

City spokesperson Luthando Tyhalibongo said much work had been done to ensure that rates and tariffs were as affordable as possible.

“The City’s tariffs are lower than the indicative municipal increase allowed.”

Cape Times