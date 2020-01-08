The group of aggrieved employees and National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) members embarked on the peaceful picket on Monday and continued their action yesterday as they said their employer refused to enter further discussions and negotiations.
Union members are demanding, among other things, a 9% across the board salary increase along with a two-year salary agreement and a R2000 once-off cash payment for every employee. More than 200 employees are picketing.
Nehawu provincial secretary-general Eric Kweleta said the strike would continue until their employers engaged further to meet their demands.
“The strike is continuing until the employer decides to further consult with us.