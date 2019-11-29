Three armed men rob Bonteheuwel post office









File picture: Pexels Cape Town – Three armed men robbed the Bonteheuwel post office of an undisclosed amount of cash on Friday morning. Post office staff were threatened at 8.35am, but no shots were fired and no one was injured. "A case of business robbery has been opened for investigation after three armed male suspects entered a post office in Bonteheuwel at about 08:35 this morning and threatened personnel members," said Western Cape police spokesperson Mihlali Majikela. "The suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. No shots were fired and no injuries were reported. "The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this stage."

Bonteheuwel councillor Angus McKenzie posted on Facebook that "four African males driving in a bronze silver Jetta reg CA654403 number are being sought".

Yesterday, Nyanga police recovered two unlicensed firearms and arrested three suspects aged between 24 and 34.

"One firearm, a Girsan 9mm, was recovered inside a Avanza vehicle which the Nyanga Crime Prevention Unit members were pursuing from Nyanga terminus," said Malo.

"The members were on patrol when they heard gun shots from the side of Nyanga terminus and as they went to investigate, they saw a speeding Avanza without a registration number plate driving away from the terminus and when they tried to stop it, the vehicle continued to accelerate.

"The members gave chase until it stopped in Gugulethu. The vigilant members conducted a further search in the vehicle and the firearm was recovered on the passenger front floor.

"Two suspects were arrested for discharging a firearm in a municipal area as well as possession of an unlicensed firearm.

"The second firearm, a 308 rifle, and rounds of ammunition were recovered by members at a residence in Joyce Ndinisa Street in Crossroads in the early hours of this morning at about 00:30.

"The alert members were doing crime-prevention patrols when they were informed about the firearm at the premises.

"A further search was conducted at the premises and the members recovered the firearm hidden under the suspect's bed. A suspect aged 29 was subsequently arrested."

All three suspects are expected to make a court appearance in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

In an unrelated occurrence, Flying Squad members recovered a stolen vehicle at Ntlazane Road in Harare on Thursday.

"They were doing vehicle patrols and were informed about a vehicle that was reported stolen in Stellenbosch," said Malo.

"The members spotted the vehicle in Harare and stopped the driver, who sped off immediately. The suspect, aged 30, was eventually apprehended."

He is expected to make a court appearance for the possession of a stolen vehicle.

Cape Times