Three arrested for murder of 6-year-old Zakaria Noble in Hanover Park

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of six -year-old Zakaria Noble, who was shot and killed in Hanover Park last week. Zakaria was hit by a bullet in the chest amid ongoing gang violence last Monday.

Police spokesperson Malcom Pojie confirmed the arrests. “Members attached to the Anti-Gang Unit arrested three men aged 20, 21 and 30 in connection with his murder. “He succumbed to a gunshot wound to his upper body after he was caught in crossfire believed to be from rival gangs in the area,” Pojie said.

Pojie said the three suspects would appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court once charged. Zakaria’s grandmother, Nadema Pretorius, said her grandson was lovable and adored by many. “Zakaria was the most lovable child and he was adored by everybody.

“It is still so difficult to believe that he has been ripped away from us in such a brutal manner. “He was an angel with the brightest smile. It still feels so unreal that he isn’t with us any more,” she said. Zakaria was a Grade R pupil at Turfhall Primary School.

Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen urged communities to play their part in protecting children from violence. “The first-quarter crime statistics, April to June 2023, for the province revealed that child murders increased by 48.3%, or 14 more children were murdered when compared to the same period of the previous year. “I urge communities to assist in the protection of our children, and not gangsters who are clearly and consistently just bringing heartache and do not have the best interest of the community at heart.