Three arrested in Steenberg for illegal possession of lobster

Cape Town – Three suspects have been arrested in Steenberg after the police found rock lobster with an estimated street value of R1.9 million in their possession. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said members Anti-Gang Unit followed-up on information that led to the arrests.

“Police members attached to the Anti-Gang Unit pursued information pertaining a premises used as a possible distribution point for rock lobsters. “When they entered the premises in Squaw Road, Steenberg, they conducted an intense search and in the process confiscated 5 267 rock lobster tails, five lobsters, four deep freezers and two scales. “They arrested and detained a male aged 40 and two females aged 40 and 47 on charges of possession rock lobsters without a permit.

“Once charged the suspects are expected to make their respective court appearances in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on the mentioned charges,” Swartbooi said. Separately in Steenberg, the owner of a house in Chief Road was arrested after he could not provide any licences to be in possession of firearms. Swartbooi said: “Police members who formed part of an integrated operation, responded to information and proceeded to an identified address in Chief Road. Upon their arrival they searched the premises and confiscated three firearms with ammunition and an imitation firearm. The owner of the house could not provide any licences to be in possession of the firearms. The 33-year-old male was arrested and detained on charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.”