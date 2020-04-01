Three bodies found at beach traced to Eerste River house as ‘initial crime scene’

Cape Town – Police say an Eerste River house in Da Gama Street is believed to be the initial crime scene of the murders of three people whose bodies were found at Strandfontein Beach yesterday. The bodies, found in a delivery vehicle and with gunshot and stab wounds, were discovered by law enforcement officers patrolling along Lukannon Drive in the Bay View section of Strandfontein. Four suspects were arrested at the beach. “They (Law Enforcement Marine Unit officers) observed four males walking towards the ocean. They monitored the vehicle and then decided to approach the unknown males. "On checking the vehicle, they found the bodies of two adult males covered with blankets. Further investigation revealed another body of a male in the bakkie.

"The four males were immediately arrested. This stretch of coastline is well known for the dumping of bodies,” said law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said the motive for the murders would be determined as the triple murder investigation unfolded.

“Four males between the ages of 26 and 54 who were in the vehicle have since been arrested and are being questioned by detectives.

"Information has also led the investigators to a house in Da Gama Street, Forest Glade in Eerste River, that is believed to be the initial crime scene. Police are still following further information linked to the discovery of the bodies,” said Potelwa.

A resident in the area, Pindile Makiwane, said this was not the first incident this year.

“The place has been a dumping site for dead bodies for a very long time. That is why you see a law enforcement presence at the place every night and during the day. We have seen the bodies of babies dumped at the place.

“People take advantage because there is barely a presence of people and it is not easy to identify who is carrying the dead bodies in the car.

"At times you might think that people are here to have fun at the beach, but they have other intentions. No one in the area bothers to report the dead bodies, people just ignore them,” said Makiwane.

Ward councillor Elton Jansen has commended the officers for their vigilance.

“It is sad that during this Covid-19 lockdown period criminals are continuing with unlawful activity, but the vigilance of the law enforcement officers is commended,” he said.

Cape Times