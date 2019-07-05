Two passengers were trapped in the wreckage near Plettenberg Bay, while 43 passengers have been taken to various hospitals with multiple injuries. Photo: Western Cape Traffic

Cape Town – Three people were killed after the driver of the bus they were travelling in lost control near protest-ridden Plettenberg Bay early this morning. Two passengers were trapped in the wreckage, while 43 passengers have been taken to various hospitals with multiple injuries and 23 to a community centre in Plettenberg Bay, the SABC reported.

Due to the ongoing violent protests in the area, which has affected the N2, the bus had been travelling on Airport Road, which is an alternative route, Western Cape Traffic officials said.

Municipal spokesperson Manfred van Rooyen confirmed to the KnysnaPlettHerald the incident occurred just after 3am near the Harkerville Primary School.

“Three fatalities have been reported thus far. Apparently the driver of the Eagleliner lost control in a bend due to wet road surface conditions following rain overnight,” Van Rooyen said.

“The Bitou fire department arrived on the scene first to render assistance and to direct traffic. Police forensic pathology, four ambulances and traffic officers have been assisting on the scene.

“The police will in all probability deploy more resources towards restoring law and order in Bitou. Other avenues towards resolution of the ongoing impasse will also be pursued, in the interest of safety and for the sake of the local economy.”

The N2 remains closed between Shell Ultra City and Kwanokuthula in Plettenberg Bay due to the violent protests, which forced businesses in the industrial area to close due to the looting and destruction caused by protesters running into millions of rand.

There had even been an attempt to rob a cash-in-transit vehicle, which was foiled by police yesterday.

Meanwhile, two people are due to appear in the Plettenberg Bay Magistrate's Court today on charges of public violence. They are among a group of 56 arrested yesterday at Qolweni and New Horizons.

The remaining people arrested, including a 13-year old, are expected to appear in court on Monday on charges of public violence and housebreaking.