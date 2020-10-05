Three cheetah cubs born via Caesarean section at Pretoria clinic

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Staff at the University of Pretoria’s Wildlife Clinic and Veterinary Academic Hospital worked together to ensure the successful birth of three healthy cheetah cubs via Caesarean section last week. The university said Juno, a 4-year-old cheetah from Cheetah Experience in Bloemfontein, had given birth to one stillborn cub last Sunday morning. “After this incidence of difficulty giving birth (dystocia), Juno did not appear to be in labour any more, and went about her normal routine. “However, Cheetah Experience staff noticed movement in Juno’s abdomen and it was determined that she had more cubs on the way,” the institution said. Juno was taken to the UP Wildlife Clinic, where specialist veterinarian in the university’s Faculty of Veterinary Science wildlife unit Dr Jacques O’Dell, examined her.

“She was in good health. A reproductive examination was then performed with the assistance of reproduction specialist Dr Geoff Brown. No signs of obstruction could be seen.

“Radiographs were then taken to determine the number of cubs still present in the uterus and to assess whether they were full-term. Ultrasound/sonar was also done to see whether the foetuses were alive and well. All three foetuses were found to be alive and healthy, and considered full-term.”

Cheetah females have a gestation period of approximately 90-98 days, the university said, adding that domestic cats were known for having the ability to pause labour and resume it a few days later.

“This phenomenon is not well studied the in the wild, and due to the unique challenges in intensive monitoring of labour in wild cats, the decision was taken to not risk the lives of the mother and the cubs and to rather proceed with a Caesarean section.”

The institution said anaesthesiology resident Dr Abdur Kadwa was instrumental in resuscitating the newborns. At birth, the average weight of a cheetah cub is between 250g and 500g.

“While Juno was recovering from the anaesthetic the team ensured the cubs had an opportunity to suckle from their cheetah mom.

“These first few sips of milk are vitally important, as it contains antibodies and strengthens the cubs’ immune system.

“After mom recovered sufficiently from the procedure, she went home to raise her three cubs so they can also one day contribute to the cheetah gene pool.”