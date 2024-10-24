Three deaths reported as floods devastate in Eastern Cape

Three people have died and thousands had to be evacuated after heavy rains caused floods in the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality (NMBM) in the Eastern Cape. The South African Weather Services (SAWS) had issued warnings for torrential rainfall for the province and on Tuesday reports emerged that an elderly man had died and a number of structures were damaged.

Some taxi ranks in townships are not operational. About 319 matric candidates could not write the Computer Applications Technology (CAT) paper 1, all coming from five schools in the Uitenhage or Kariega areas. Mayor Gary Van Niekerk said as of Wednesday, more than 3 000 people have been displaced and were accommodated in 19 shelters across the Metro.

“It is with great sadness that we inform residents of three fatalities reported amid the heavy rains and floods that have plagued large parts of Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality. Investigations are still ongoing, it is prudent to allow the relevant state entities to conduct and conclude their enquiries instead of speculating on the exact causes of death. We offer our sincere condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. “As a short-term measure, the National Department of Human Settlements is expected to deploy three officials today to conduct the necessary assessments before exploring options to relocate the affected people to more decent and humane temporary emergency areas,” said Van Niekerk.

He said funds were being sourced to provide temporary structures until the residents are permanently moved, with time frames subject to budget availability. The municipality was working to restore electricity in parts of the metro affected by the heavy rains with ongoing assessments of damage to infrastructure continuing. “The Kelvin Jones wastewater treatment works have been affected by the heavy rains. The Municipality is currently working on restoring power and securing a backup generator as an emergency solution.

“Each of the five depots has appointed two contractors to assist with jetting the stormwater network and vacuuming flooded streets across the metro. Additional assistance from contractors with minor road repairs and clearing of debris is being sourced for mop-up operations, weather permitting,” said Van Niekerk. Premier Oscar Mabuyane also conveyed his condolences to affected families and committed that they will do everything to assist and ensure that no further lives were lost due to the floods. “We are mobilising all resources to ensure the safety and well-being of our people. As the province braces for more heavy rains in the coming days, we urge residents to remain vigilant and follow instructions from authorities as we continue to work tirelessly to restore services and support those impacted by the flooding,” said Mabuyane.