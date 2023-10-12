Three escapees still on the run after overnight arrests

Following a manhunt for awaiting trial prisoners who escaped from the Athlone Magistrate’s Court, police confirmed more arrests were made overnight. Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said three more escapees were still being sought after three others were arrested on Wednesday.

On Wednesday afternoon, the six escapees had overpowered SAPS officials while being transported from Athlone police holding cells. They robbed an officer of his service pistol during a scuffle. “The search for three of the outstanding escapees continue with various addresses visited and clues being pursued, but without success so far. Meanwhile, two of the escapees were rearrested yesterday and are currently incarcerated,” said Pojie. Khaya Supulana Police confirmed that one arrest had been made within hours of the escape on Wednesday.

The three who are being sought were from Gugulethu said Pojie. Vuyani Bonkolo The public has been urged not to approach any of the escapees as they should be considered armed and dangerous.

Pojie said the incident occurred at about 1.45pm on Wednesday as the detainees were about to be transported to a correctional holding facility after their respective court appearances. Several shots were fired in the direction of the police officials but no one was hit or wounded. The suspects, aged between 20 and 33, fled the scene on foot.