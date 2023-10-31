Three foreign nationals arrested for possession of copper cables in Mbekweni

Three foreign nationals are expected to appear in the Paarl Magistrate’s Court after police found copper cables to the value of R900 000 in Mbekweni. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said the suspects, aged between 33 and 40, were arrested and detained on Tuesday.

“Members of the Economic Infrastructure Task Team followed up on information about copper cables that were being stored at a premises in Mpumelelo Street, Mbekweni, and embarked on a search of the identified premises. “The members found copper cables cut up into one metre pieces to the value of R900 000 inside the dwelling. “The suspects are due in the Paarl Magistrate's Court once they have been charged.

“The Western Cape police management welcomed the arrest and said that they will use every endeavour to bring perpetrators that is damaging and stealing essential infrastructure to book,” said Twigg. The arrests follow that of seven suspects between the age of 25 and 65 on October 5, also in Paarl, when the suspects were found in possession of 310 kilograms of overhead cables on the N1 near the Huguenot Tunnel. Police had received a tip-off about suspects in a Volkswagen Golf and a Toyota Verso, who were stealing the cables.