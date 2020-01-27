The aircraft, a Cessna Citation owned and operated by the SA Civil Aviation Authority’s (SACAA) Flight Inspection Unit, took off from George Airport at 10.40am last Thursday to conduct calibration tests of the airport’s navigation systems.
However, shortly after take-off the air traffic control tower lost contact with the aircraft.
A search-and-rescue operation was launched immediately and wreckage of the plane was found at about 1.40pm.
On board at the time of the crash were three SACAA employees: Captain Thabiso Collins Tolo, 49; First Officer Tebogo Caroline Lekalakala, 33; and Flight Inspector Gugu Comfort Mnguni, 36.