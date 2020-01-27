Three George air crash victims named









First Officer Tebogo Lekalakala Picture: Supplied Cape Town – While an investigation has been launched to establish what caused a fatal plane crash outside George last week, the identities of those killed have been released. The aircraft, a Cessna Citation owned and operated by the SA Civil Aviation Authority’s (SACAA) Flight Inspection Unit, took off from George Airport at 10.40am last Thursday to conduct calibration tests of the airport’s navigation systems. However, shortly after take-off the air traffic control tower lost contact with the aircraft. A search-and-rescue operation was launched immediately and wreckage of the plane was found at about 1.40pm. On board at the time of the crash were three SACAA employees: Captain Thabiso Collins Tolo, 49; First Officer Tebogo Caroline Lekalakala, 33; and Flight Inspector Gugu Comfort Mnguni, 36.

Director of Civil Aviation Poppy Khoza paid tribute to the three SACAA members who died in the crash.

“The SACAA family and the aviation industry are saddened by the passing of these greatly experienced colleagues who possessed very rare and important skills that ensure that our airports comply with the set international standards,” she said.

“The Accident and Incident Investigation Division has dispatched a team to start the process of investigating the cause of the accident, and to collect evidence from the scene.”

A preliminary report is expected in 30 days, and 12 months later an interim report, if the investigation has not been completed by then.

The reports are public documents and therefore the families and the public will be informed of the outcomes, the SACAA said.

