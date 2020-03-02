Three George wards up for grabs as DA fires three councillors

Cape Town – Three wards are up for grabs in the embattled George Municipality after the DA fired three of its councillors for co-operating with opposition parties. The party said that on February 12 during a caucus meeting, Ward 14 Councillor Edmund Bussack, Ward 27 Councillor Belrina Cornelius and Dawid Willemse of Ward 8 went against the majority of the caucus that supported the view that Community Service director Walter Hendrick and municipal manager Trevor Botha be suspended over allegations of serious financial misconduct. The sackings follow George DA mayor Melvin Naik vowing to sue his party for terminating his membership in a bid to remove him from office over allegations of corruption. In a letter to the three councillors dated February 19, they were given 24 hours to motivate to the Federal Executive chief executive for the reinstatement of their membership. DA constituency head for George, MP Geordin Hill-Lewis said when the councillors voted against an agreed DA caucus position, this meant the immediate cessation of membership under the party’s constitution.

“Far from ‘disintegration’, this is the DA asserting proper discipline which has been lacking for years," he said.

“We are cleaning up George and acting firmly. We will reassert discipline now continuously. We need to deliver a government that the town can be proud of and we are committed to doing this.

“Those who are in it for their own ends, have no place in a DA government,” Hill-Lewis said.

The DA was assessing the situation with another councillor who had also co-operated with the opposition.

ANC regional secretary Mzwanele “Major” Sokopo said the DA was disintegrating in the municipality.

“We are shocked at how undemocratic the DA is. These councillors were fired without a disciplinary hearing as per the prescripts of law.

"The ANC is watching these developments with astonishment and we note how the DA is desperately clawing on to power by any means.

“We were going to bring a motion of no confidence against the speaker on Thursday. The DA would have lost their majority on Thursday.

"The speaker illegally cancelled the meeting. The ANC vows to continue with its campaign to remove the DA from power in George,” Sopoko said.

Councillor Virgill Gericke of the Plaaslike Besorgde Inwoners said the DA would rather protect its political interests by holding on to power instead of respecting the country’s democratic laws.

“The DA has tried to protect its name by not acting on these allegations. We cannot support a witch-hunt on black and coloured council members, while the party approaches allegations of corruption against its white members differently.

"It is so eager to hold on to power and therefore trying to jeopardise the motions of no confidence submitted by the ANC. This is an embarrassment to the people who voted for them,” Gericke said.

