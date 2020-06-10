Three held in connection with killing of Nyanga cop

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing of a 30-year-old police officer in Nyanga. The officer, identified as Constable Siyoko, was shot and killed on Monday night while on patrol with her partner. Police spokesperson Vish Naidoo said: “Members from Nyanga police station were on patrol when they observed a spaza shop that was still open. “They went in to investigate in terms of the disaster management regulations, when a man emerged from behind them and started shooting at the members. “The constable was seriously wounded and later passed on.

“Other police members fired shots at the fleeing suspect. He fell a short distance away from the scene where he was arrested and taken to a medical facility. The 22-year-old suspect remains in hospital under police guard.”

Naidoo said further investigations led to the arrest of the other suspects.

“The family and colleagues of the deceased police official are receiving trauma counselling while condolences from SAPS management are pouring in.

“The name and details of the fallen constable will be released once all family members have been notified.

“The colleagues of the police constable described her as a brave and dedicated soul with a positive outlook on life,” Naidoo said.

National police commissioner General Khehla Sitole welcomed the arrests and condemned the killing of the officer.

“It is disheartening when those who are entrusted to protect communities are attacked and killed while executing their duties,” Sitole said.

Nyanga Community Police Forum chairperson Martin Makasi said they were shocked by the shooting.

“We need the police to uphold the law. When you shoot a police officer you are fighting with the state. You are at war with your community and do not deserve to live in this community.

“Those that kill soldiers, police officers, and law enforcement officers should be dealt with differently.”

Makasi said officers went out each day to uphold the law and did not plan on being attacked.

“She is someone’s child. She was young and became an officer to render a service. No one becomes an officer to be a target.”

Cape Times