The locals – a 51-year-old male and a 28-year-old man and woman – started their hike at 4.30am on Saturday, and six hours later Wilderness Search And Rescue (WSAR) received a distress call asking for emergency rescue services to be activated as the cloud had rolled in.
“A rough position of the local hikers, two males and one female, was made using pictures that they were asked to take and forward to the incident commander. An incident command post (ICP) was set up at the lower cable station (LCS) on Tafelberg Road.
“From here the first team made their way up the mountain via the cable car in order to locate the party, which was stuck off the path on the western side of Table Mountain,” WSAR said in a statement.
“After abseiling down a distance, voice contact was made between the rescuers and the party.