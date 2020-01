Three killed in inspection aircraft crash near Mossel Bay









A joint operational centre was established immediately after their fire and rescue services responded to the scene. File picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Three people were killed after a SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) inspection unit aircraft crashed in a mountainous area between Mossel Bay and Great Brak River yesterday. Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Deanna Bessick said they had responded to the scene at 11.43am. “Sadly three patients, two males and a female, were fatally injured. "Our sincere condolences to the family of the three deceased as the circumstances around the crash are being investigated,” Bessick said. The plane was reported missing by the SACAA yesterday morning after they lost contact with the crew. “The Air Traffic and Navigation Services immediately activated search and rescue.

“The crew, two males and one female, took off at 10:40am from the George Airport on a flight calibration mission of navigational aids of the same airport,” SACAA said.

Mossel Bay Municipality spokesperson Nicky le Roux said a joint operational centre had been established immediately after their fire and rescue services responded to the scene.

“EMS took responsibility for the rescue operation and our staff stood down, returning to town to safeguard any emergency operations there.

“We are very sad about the loss of life - the wreckage was found and it is a particularly sad loss.

“It is never easy even for medical teams to respond to situations like these,” Le Roux said.

Southern Cape police’s Malcolm Pojie said the aircraft had crashed in an inaccessible area, making it difficult for rescue teams to recover it.

“Police were on scene. An SANDF aircraft found the wreckage, but it was difficult to recover anything from the scene as the rain was still rough and it was misty,” Pojie said.

Cape Times