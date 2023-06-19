Three killed in Mitchells Plain Youth Day gang violence

Cape Town - Mitchells Plain residents are reeling in shock following a shooting on Youth Day in which three people were killed and two wounded in Poppy Street, Lentegeur. It is alleged that the suspects stormed into a house and fired shots at those inside.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said Anti-Gang Unit investigators were probing three counts of murder and two attempted murders. “As part of the investigation, a 26-year-old was apprehended. Two other suspects are still being sought. The shooting incident is believed to be gang related. Police reports indicate that the suspects entered a house in Poppy Street, Lentegeur, and fired multiple shots. Three victims aged 14, 16 and 46 died as a result.

“Meanwhile two teenagers aged 15 and 18 suffered multiple gunshot wounds and were transported to a medical facility. The suspects subsequently fled,” Potelwa said. A resident who asked to remain anonymous said: “This is a terrible incident. Mitchells Plain has been overcome by gang violence and it is disturbing that children as young as this have to suffer the consequences. “The gang violence stems from turf wars. Each gang wants to rule a certain area. They have this belief that the areas belong to them, which is absolutely absurd.”

Ward councillor Avron Jantjies said: “The residents are very disturbed by this. I strongly condemn the violence as Mitchells Plain has been overcome by gang violence for over a month now. I am calling on the police to strengthen their work in the area. I had my suspicions that it was gang related and I have not yet received a report from the police. However, it is saddening that teenagers get involved in such acts.” The Cape Flats Safety Forum extended its condolences to the families. Forum chairperson Abie Isaacs said: “We again appeal to set up a special probe team to look into these shootings that are prevalent on the Cape Flats.